The newly-formed ANC Provincial Interim Committee - set to lay the foundation for a rerun of the provincial elective conference in three months - drew a vocal picket in Durban on Monday.

A group of demonstrators‚ clearly aligned to ousted former KZN Premier Senzo Mchunu‚ gathered outside the ANC’s provincial headquarters.

The party’s leadership in the province has been on rocky ground‚ with a court challenge by a group of “rebels” having successfully nullified the elective process which saw the installation of the provincial executive committee in 2016.

ANC NEC members‚ including members of the party’s Top Six‚ descended on the province last Tuesday to formally communicate the decision which is in line with the party’s renewal strategy ahead of next year’s national elections.

Newly-elected ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule formally suspended the KZN executive and replaced them with an interim structure‚ convened by former KZN economic development and tourism Mike Mabuyakhulu and coordinated by his predecessor and former ANC provincial chairman Sihle Zikalala.