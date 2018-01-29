Usain Bolt: South Africans make people feel right at home

Retired athlete Usain Bolt jetted into Mzansi on Friday ahead of the Sun Met this past weekend and told TshisaLIVE that he felt right at home.

The athlete was flown into the country as part of his duties as GH Mumm CEO (Chief Entertainment Officer) at the glitzy annual horse racing event on Sunday in Cape Town.

Usain said that in many ways Mzansi was like Jamaica and he loved how South Africans had the ability to make people feel "right at home".

"Growing up‚ my mother always made sure I knew the history of my people‚ not just Jamaicans but Africans as a whole. When I say Africa is the motherland‚ it's not just a cool saying‚ it's really from a place of feeling at home here. Although it took me quite some time to finally come and experience it for myself but thanks to my sponsors I am here and it feels like I'm just in time."