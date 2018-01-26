Embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is worried her own party might plot with the ANC to snatch the mayoral chain from her next week.

As a result she hauled the DA‚ the council speaker and the city before the High Court in Cape Town this week to overturn the party’s decision to suspend her from its activities. The scene is now set for lengthy litigation.

The suspension includes all DA caucus activities in the city. Initially‚ De Lille wanted to attend the DA’s caucus on Wednesday‚ which voted against her by 84 to 59.

She detailed her fears in a 266-page court file and said: “This application is not brought in my official capacity but in my capacity as [a] member of the [DA] and “as such I have to pay for this litigation out of my own pocket”. And it seems‚ from the court papers‚ she has been communicating with DA through lawyers for some time.

“At the risk of stating the obvious‚ I have personally paid for legal advice to the extent that this was necessary in the course of my interactions with [the DA]‚” De Lille’s affidavit said.

“The decision is contrary to the party’s constitution and patently unlawful to the extent that it excludes me from attending DA caucus meetings on governance issues and it accordingly falls to be set aside.

“This part of the application is urgent because I am now faced with a motion of no confidence‚ brought by members of the ANC‚ which is on the city council’s agenda for Wednesday‚ 31 January 2018. The DA caucus meeting to discuss this motion is to take place on Wednesday 24 January 2018.”