High level Free State politicians‚ including Mosebenzi Zwane‚ visited the Gupta compound in Saxonwold days before funds started flowing to the Vrede Dairy Farm Project‚ which has been exposed to have been a looting ground for the Gupta family.

The Sunday Times revealed this weekend that of R220-million paid by the Free State department of agriculture to Estina in support of a dairy farming project meant to uplift the poor‚ only R2-million was used to pay for services relating to the farm.

This stems from court papers filed in support of a preservation order application by the NPA's Asset Forefeiture Unit on Thursday last week.

In June 2017‚ The Times reported on a string of visits by high level politicians and state officials to the Gupta family home in Saxonwold. The meetings were found scheduled on the Outlook calendar of Sahara Computer’s CEO‚ Ashu Chawla.

Among these visitors was Zwane‚ then the MEC for rural development and agriculture in the Free State‚ who was scheduled to meet Tony Gupta on April 6. The first payment was made to Estina on April 18.

The Gupta’s entertained other visitors that day – including Free State department of agriculture head Peter Thabethe and MEC for Treasury in the Free State Elzabe Rockman.

All three declined to comment when approached in June last year. Email and text queries sent to a spokesperson for Zwane this weekend were not responded to and Thabethe also did not respond to detailed questions.

A spokesperson for Rockman said on Sunday that the provincial treasury had seen media reports pertaining to the preservation order but had yet to see the papers‚ and would only comment once they had received it.

They did not respond to specific questions over the visits to the Gupta homes.

At least R180m flowed to Gupta companies or individuals linked to the family‚ according to the court papers.