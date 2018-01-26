Here’s how you can pay tribute to Hugh Masekela
Hugh Masekela's family have invited fans to pay tribute to the music icon at a series of memorial services over the next few days as his funeral will be a closed service.
The music legend's family announced the news at a press conference held in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Here is how you can celebrate the life of a fallen star:
Hugh Masekela Heritage Park This is an exhibition type celebration of Bra Hugh's life that will comprise of visuals‚ footage and audio that embodies the man he was.
Where: Zoo Lake‚ Parkview
When: January 26 until February 1
Time: 10 am until 6pm daily
Heitada Alex! - Going Home Friends‚ family and fans will gather to pay tribute to the star in a place where his musical journey started.
Where: Sankopano Community Centre
When: January 26
Time: 1pm
Hugh Masekela Musical Memorial: This will mark the final public memorial in the star's honour.
Where: University of Johannesburg - Soweto Campus
When: January 28
Time: 12pm