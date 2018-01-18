De Lille pushes the drought panic button

Mayor Patricia de Lille said the city council was replacing its unpopular proposed drought levy with higher tariffs and a punitive charge for anyone who uses more than 50 litres of water a day.

Cape Town firmly pushed the drought panic button on Thursday.

Mayor Patricia de Lille said the city council was replacing its unpopular proposed drought levy with higher tariffs and a punitive charge for anyone who uses more than 50 litres of water a day.

The new 50-litre limit will be backed up by a city-wide consumption target of 450 million litres a day.

De Lille told a news conference: “We can no longer ask people to stop wasting water. We must force them.”

Households that use up to 6‚000 litres of water a month‚ currently paying R28.44‚ will see their bill rise to R145.98.

For those who use up to10‚500 litres‚ the bill will rise from R109.50 to R390.82.

Then it gets ugly. Households that use up to 20‚000 litres will see their bill rise from R361.06 to R1‚536.25; up to 35‚000 litres‚ bills will rise from R1‚050.04 to R6‚939.57; and up to 50‚000 litres‚ bills will rise from R2‚888.81 to R20‚619.57.