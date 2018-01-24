The Merafong Municipality has disputed Democratic Alliance allegations that it used over R100-million given to it as disaster management funds without completing the work it requested the money for.

On Tuesday‚ the DA in Merafong accused the municipality of using money allocated for disaster management but it had still not fixed infrastructure damaged by sinkholes.

“Plagued by sinkholes‚ water leaks and crumbling infrastructure‚ the Merafong Local Municipality received a R118-million disaster management bailout package in 2017 to ensure that residents’ lives were not adversely affected by the impact these problems would have on the daily water supply of thousands of residents. This money is gone‚ but the challenges facing residents remain. Of the five major sinkholes that were to be meant to be filled‚ only three have been sufficiently rehabilitated and considered safe‚” the DA said.

Merafong has been struggling with serious sinkholes‚ which have damaged public infrastructure and private properties for some time.