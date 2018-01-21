Nomvula Mokonyane to fill in for Zuma

Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane will represent President Jacob Zuma at the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Liberia‚ the Presidency said on Sunday.

The inauguration of George Weah Sr is to take place on Monday.

A statement from presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said Liberia and South Africa shared strong economic and trade relations which were further cemented during a state visit to South Africa by the outgoing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf last year.

“President Zuma has remarked that the peaceful and democratic manner under which the elections in Liberia were conducted signified yet another positive step towards deepening democracy on the African continent‚” Ngqulunga said.

Sirleaf is leaving office after serving two six-year terms as Africa’s first elected female head of State.