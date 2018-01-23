The City of Johannesburg says level 1 water restrictions in the city are still in place since being effected in March last year‚ despite the province having enjoyed some rain this summer.

MMC of environment and infrastructure services said: “City of Johannesburg residents are requested to reduce their water consumption patterns as water usage has increased at an alarming rate and this is of serious concern given the recent heatwave we have been experiencing since the beginning of 2018 in Gauteng.

“When the National Department of Water and Sanitation lifted the water restrictions in early March 2017‚ it was agreed that the City of Joburg would retain some level of water restrictions. Residents are therefore reminded that Level 1 water restrictions are still in place.

“With Level 1 restrictions‚ watering of gardens is not allowed between 6am and 6pm in summer months (1 Sept to 31 March). Furthermore‚ it is not allowed to wash paved areas and driveways using hose pipes‚” said De Jager.

Last week‚ Rand Water issued a warning to the City of Tshwane alerting the capital that the abstraction of water from the Vaal Dam currently exceeded the allowable licence limit as determined by the National Department of Water and Sanitation. As of January 15 Rand Water began to place a limit on its water supply in order to stay within permissible limits.