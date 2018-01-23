Cosatu wants Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to spearhead the fight to fend off Day Zero in Cape Town.

The union federation’s Western Cape provincial secretary‚ Tony Ehrenreich‚ wrote to Ramaphosa on Tuesday requesting his intervention to stave off the day when taps are turned off — forecast for mid-April.

“We need a national champion with the credibility and political authority to make a decisive intervention into the crisis‚” he said.

“We believe that your good offices can play that role in assisting Capetonians to overcome this crisis‚ and appeal for your assistance.”

Ehrenreich said demand management measures had failed because the City of Cape Town had been “less than honest” with people.