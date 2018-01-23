Workers at Wits University in Johannesburg have joined an ongoing strike over salary disputes.

Members of the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) downed tools on Tuesday. The union is demanding an 8% increase‚ while Wits is offering 6% plus a 0.8% performance-linked increase.

“Nehawu has been on lunch-hour pickets at Wits University for the past two weeks in an attempt to persuade management to come back to the bargaining table‚ without success‚” said Khaya Xaba‚ a Nehawu spokesperson.

The union also wants a 1% medical aid increase‚ the end of outsourcing of sports management‚ and the reinstatement of long-term service awards in cash form.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said Nehawu’s resort to a strike was “disappointing”.

“About 100 members affiliated to the Nehawu union are on strike at Wits today. The strike comes in the wake of an impasse in the salary negotiation process for 2018. The university is offering 6.8% for staff and 8% for employees on Grades 16 and 17 to 8% (nearly five points above inflation)‚” Patel said.