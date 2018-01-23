Masekela's death an 'immeasurable loss' to SA - Zuma

Zuma bestowed the National Order of Ikhamanga in Gold in 2010 on Masekela for his exceptional contribution to music and the struggle against apartheid in South Africa.

“The nation mourns one its most recognizable signature talents in the person of Bra Hugh Masekela. It is an immeasurable loss to the music industry and to the country at large‚” said Zuma.

“His contribution to the struggle for liberation will never be forgotten. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and peers in the arts and culture fraternity at large. May his soul rest in peace.”