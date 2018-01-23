Sixth man held over Cape Town extortion racket

Since late last year he has testified against the men in an attempt to deny them bail. But lawyers representing the accused say the state orchestrated delays in order to keep the men behind bars over the festive season. They have also alluded to an apparent conspiracy by police against the individuals.

Senior advocate Dirk Uys told the court last week that members of a police unit threw Modack's sarong into his prison toilet‚ and the court has also heard claims that his life is in danger in Pollsmoor prison‚ Tokai.

The men are accused of running a syndicate which has been responsible for multiple murders and assaults. Senior police officials have also been implicated in the case.