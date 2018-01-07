Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is pushing for a debate on the need for a single national examination body to oversee the National Senior Certificate examinations in both public and private schools.

He said the rationale for this proposal was to ensure that all learners write similar examinations monitored by a single national examination body.

“Currently‚ there is virtually little difference between the curriculum offered by public and independent schools. Secondly‚ both systems use similar criteria to assess a pass or a fail in the National Senior Certificate. Furthermore‚ all learners compete for jobs and careers in the national and global economy and are also competing for spaces in one single higher education system‚” he said on Sunday.

Lesufi said initial responses from some members of the public regarding the proposal indicated that this proposal was misunderstood.

“In fact‚ some people see this as an attempt to lower standards. Nothing could be further from the truth‚” Lesufi said.