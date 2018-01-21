A 45-year-old Cape Town woman has been arrested for the alleged possession of three illegal firearms‚ one of which had been reported stolen.

Police‚ acting on a tip-off‚ discovered the firearms while searching a residence in Varing Street in Lentegeur on Saturday night.

Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said one of the three firearms – a .22 revolver had been reported stolen in Caledon.