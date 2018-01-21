South Africa

Woman nabbed for possession of three illegal firearms

By Staff Reporter - 21 January 2018 - 14:52
A 45-year-old Cape Town woman has been arrested for the alleged possession of three illegal firearms‚ one of which had been reported stolen.

Police‚ acting on a tip-off‚ discovered the firearms while searching a residence in Varing Street in Lentegeur on Saturday night.

Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said one of the three firearms – a .22 revolver had been reported stolen in Caledon.

The other two firearms confiscated by police were a 9mm pistol with a serial number and a .45 pistol that had no serial number. The suspect is expected to make a court appearance in Mitchells Plain on Monday.

Traut said that the woman’s son had been arrested in Lentegeur two days earlier‚ also for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

He is also expected to appear in court on Monday.

