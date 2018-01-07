A 21-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrate’s Court in North West on Monday in connection with the alleged attempted murder of her newborn baby.

The woman was charged on Saturday for allegedly attempting to kill her three-day-old baby boy‚ North West police said.

“According to information available at this stage‚ it appears that the woman‚ whom the family did not know that she was pregnant‚ delivered a baby boy without assistance of any person‚ and then threw the newborn into a pit toilet on Thursday at Dinokana village‚ Lehurutshe.