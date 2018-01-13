The victims of a mountain knife attack in Cape Town were airlifted to hospital on Saturday.

At least one woman had serious injuries.

Victims of at least two more attacks in the mountains above St James and Kalk Bay were still being assisted on the scene‚ said Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesman Johan Marais.

“Details remain sketchy because of multiple incidents being handled‚” he said.

A Skymed helicopter with two paramedics aboard was scrambled after the alarm was raised around 9.‚20am‚ said Marais.