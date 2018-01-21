Sopotela offers food for thought

Performer Chuma Sopotela, who is appearing in the theatre piece Another One's Bread, has proved why she won the Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year in the performance art category.

Another One's Bread opened last week at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, and it has wooed audiences and wowed critics.

It tackles the complex dynamics of food insecurity, nutrition and hunger in a funny and creative way. Written by Mike van Graan, the production is directed by award-winning television actress Pamela Nomvete.

Sopotela says that Another One's Bread explores various themes related to hunger in the context of the relationships between four women in Khayelitsha.

The four women are members of The Substitutes, a group of professional mourners, or people who are paid to cry at funerals.

"Modern funerals are different these days. People wear expensive make-up and they do not want to waste it with tears. This is where professional mourners come in, to cry on their behalf," Sopotela says.