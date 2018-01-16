The National Prosecuting Authority is going after R50-billion worth of assets and cash they say was potentially illegally gained by the architects of state capture‚ including the Gupta brothers.

On Monday it was revealed that the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) had‚ in December‚ obtained preservation orders worth R1.6-billion against global consultancy McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian for work the companies did for Eskom. It was also revealed that six other similar orders were before the courts and awaiting approval.

It has emerged that Trillian was paid by Eskom without a contract being in place and McKinsey had‚ as the contract holder‚ facilitated payments of R595-million and just over R1-billion respectively.

On Tuesday‚ during an exclusive interview with eNCA‚ the acting head of the AFU‚ Advocate Knorx Molelle‚ provided details of the extensive work the NPA had done so far.

The orders were served on Trillian and McKinsey on Tuesday. TimesLIVE visited Trillian’s offices on Tuesday and found it deserted‚ with a lonely receptionist standing guard.

Molelle said there should be no surprise another order was granted.

“We have about six matters that we are prioritising [and] this matter happens to be one of them. The matters‚ some of them are before the court and hopefully in the next couple of weeks we will have an order‚” Molelle said.

He also came out to bat for much-criticised NPA director Shaun Abrahams‚ saying that said credit for the work in this investigation needed to go to the entire NPA under his stewardship‚ and not the AFU alone.