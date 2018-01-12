Madonsela sounds alarm bells on state capture inquiry

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has warned that suggestions for the extension of the scope of the commission of inquiry into state capture pose a risk for the investigation to be side-tracked.

This comes after Madonsela's successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane this week called for the extension of the terms of reference of the commission to be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Mkhwebane said this would ensure that "no stone is left unturned in so far as the allegations of state capture are concerned". Her comments did not go down well with Madonsela, who published the State of Capture report, the SACP and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.