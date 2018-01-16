The National Prosecuting Authority has denied that any arrest warrants have been issued in relation to state capture.

It was also revealed that the Asset Forfeiture Unit is working on at least 17 cases related to state capture and is seeking to recover around R50-billion‚ according to acting AFU head‚ Advocate Knorx Molele.

While neither could go into great detail of the ongoing cases‚ Govender emphasised that the cases were being given priority and extra resources had been provided to speed up the process.