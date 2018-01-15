"Livestock for sale‚" reads the nondescript blue sign that marks the boundary of a Free State farm that has attained notoriety over the past several years.

On a table inside a face-brick building‚ a receipt book‚ with two boxes of Trust condoms close by‚ lies open:

-22/12/17. Alice. 1 hour. 6:5 out 7:5. Room 6. R120. -25/12/17. 2 hour. 5:15 out 7:15. Room 9. R240. -01/01/18. 1 hour. 6:30 out 7:30. Room 13. R250.

Behind the reception-style room‚ which has shelves stocked with tins of Lucky Star pilchards‚ Frisco‚ Ricoffy‚ cooking oil and rice‚ is a neat row of bedrooms.

The buildings are all separated from the road by a high palisade security fence. The only signs of life are a gardener spraying weeds and a flock of grazing sheep.

The sparsely furnished bedrooms are neat‚ each filled with either two single beds or a double bed‚ half-moon shaped mirrors behind all of them. The walls are decorated with ceramic and cork tiles‚ with a flat-screen TV mounted on one.

"See? There is no one here. No women. No nothing‚" says the gardener‚ who refused to be named.