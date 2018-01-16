South Africa

Parliament says 'state capture' asset freeze must be done 'without fear or favour'

By Staff Reporter - 16 January 2018 - 15:54

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Tuesday welcomed news that the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) is planning to serve preservation orders on the Gupta-linked Trillian and global consultancy McKinsey.

The preservation orders are for assets to the value of R1.6 billion‚ in relation to work both companies did for Eskom.

Committee chairperson‚ Dr Mathole Motshekga‚ said in a statement: "The Committee expressed the wish that this process should continue without fear or favour."

He added "the committee is assured that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that criminals are stopped in their tracks and that they do not benefit from the proceeds of such criminal activities".

"Criminals must know that the law will deal with them in all respects in the harshest possible way. Nobody is above the law‚" said Motshekga.

