SACC wants Mkhwebane to explain call for scope of state capture inquiry to be expanded

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has written to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane expressing its fear that her suggestion that President Jacob Zuma expand the scope of the terms of reference in the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture would become an “open ended mission creep that will effectively blunt the purpose of the remedial action”.

The letter‚ signed by the SACC general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana‚ was sent to Mkhwebane on Monday and queries the legal status of her intention to help Zuma broaden the scope of the terms of reference.

“In summary Madam Public Protector‚ we seek your clarification on the intended legal status of the Public Protector’s call to the President to expand and nuance the terms of reference as cited in the Public Protector’s public statement?” the letter reads.