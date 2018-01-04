Government has point-blank refused to reveal how much free higher education announced by President Jacob Zuma is likely to cost and where the money will come from‚ saying only that it will not be beyond the approved budget.

The president announced in December that students from poor and working class families with a combined annual income of up to R350‚000 will be fully subsidised for their Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college or university fees.

Briefing the media in Pretoria ahead of the release of matric results on Thursday‚ higher education minister Hlengiwe Mkhize said minister of finance Malusi Gigaba was very much part of the process and had made a plea for government not to delve into the funding details of the new higher education funding policy.

Pressed for answers‚ the minister said: “I may not be able to give you an exact amount…I do not want to be in conflict with the minister of finance. He made a plea to (Zuma) not to delve into that space. He made a plea to all of us‚ the (inter-ministerial) committee‚ to communicate‚ address issues and leave the nitty-gritties to him but the technical team assured us that this is not going to affect the limits. That means this will not go beyond the approved budget that was voted for in parliament.”

She said there had been a due process in which Gigaba and his team were at the centre‚ saying there had been back-to-back meetings held over weekends and after hours.