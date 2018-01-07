The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) warned on Sunday that it will “viciously attack” those who continue to undermine and question the provision of free education in South Africa.

At the same time‚ it cautioned against “populist and reckless calls by some opposition leaders that encourages students to barge into universities without due process”.

In a statement‚ NYDA executive chairperson Sifiso Mtsweni‚ said the agency had continuously advised President Jacob Zuma to reject the Heher Commission report and introduce free education in the country “and we are happy that the President has listened to us”.

“Anybody who continues to undermine this great achievement either hates this country or its youth‚ we wish to caution them that the youth of this country won’t smile forever while an onslaught is launched on them.

“We have seen thousands of students in 2015 under the Fees Must Fall campaign and every year‚ those who continue to undermine our call for free education will be visited by the same scenes very soon‚” Mtsweni said. “We also wish to caution against populist and reckless calls by some opposition leaders that encourages students to barge into universities without due process.