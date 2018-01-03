A South African woman appeared in a Zimbabwean court on Tuesday after she was allegedly caught with almost 5.5kg of cocaine at Harare's Robert Mugabe International Airport on Sunday.

The woman has been identified as Thlinoluli Jack and she was travelling from Angola on new year's eve. Zimbabwean newspaper The Herald reported that Jack‚ 34‚ is facing a charge of dealing in dangerous drugs.

She was remanded in custody until January 16.

The cocaine‚ with a street value of more than $430 000‚ was apparently hidden in 125 black bobbins of white sewing thread.