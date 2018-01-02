South Africa

KZN man behind bars for allegedly shooting mourner at funeral

By Katharine Child - 02 January 2018 - 09:21
The two 35-year-old suspects had an illegal gun in their possession. The police traced their footprints to the farm Toadshoop.
A suspect has been arrested for a murder of man on his farm in the Cramond area in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala refused to divulge the suspect's details‚ but had earlier told media the man was a farmer.

"At stage we can't divulge who the suspect is‚” she told TimesLIVE. “The matter is under police investigation."

She said the 66-year-old man had gone to a family’s house where a funeral was being held.

The suspect asked relatives to leave and an altercation resulted in a fight. It is not clear why he asked mourners to leave.

The man believed to be a farmer apparently opened fire and killed a 42-year-old who had "tried to intervene in the fight".

The suspect is in "behind bars"‚ Gwala said.

