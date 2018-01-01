South Africa

Footprints lead to suspects' arrest

By Nico Gous - 01 January 2018 - 11:03
The two 35-year-old suspects had an illegal gun in their possession. The police traced their footprints to the farm Toadshoop.
Arrest - The two 35-year-old suspects had an illegal gun in their possession. The police traced their footprints to the farm Toadshoop.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

Talk about following in someone’s footsteps. Police in Vorstershoop near Vryburg in the North West arrested two suspects at about 11am on.

“The pair was nabbed after the curious police who were on patrol came across suspicious shoe print tracks near Nuutbegin Game Reserve and followed them‚” police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said.

The two 35-year-old suspects had an illegal gun in their possession. The police traced their footprints to the farm Toadshoop.

“The suspects were arrested after they failed to account for the firearm as well as their presence on the farm.”

Employee killed in robbery at North West filling station

Police in North West have launched a manhunt for four suspects who shot dead an employee during a robbery.
News
5 days ago

The suspects are expected to appear in the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for possession of an illegal firearm.

North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane commended the police officers.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as ANC president
X