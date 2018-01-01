Footprints lead to suspects' arrest

Talk about following in someone’s footsteps. Police in Vorstershoop near Vryburg in the North West arrested two suspects at about 11am on.

“The pair was nabbed after the curious police who were on patrol came across suspicious shoe print tracks near Nuutbegin Game Reserve and followed them‚” police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said.

The two 35-year-old suspects had an illegal gun in their possession. The police traced their footprints to the farm Toadshoop.

“The suspects were arrested after they failed to account for the firearm as well as their presence on the farm.”