Wife of artist Walter Meyer arrested for murder

The wife of acclaimed artist Walter Meyer has been arrested for his murder.

News of his death emerged on Wednesday. Police said the 52-year-old painter‚ based in Upington‚ was "stabbed with a sharp object" on December 22.

On Thursday‚ police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Dimakatso Mooi said his 29-year-old wife Sophia Meyer was arrested in connection with his murder.

She appeared in court on Wednesday and is set to appear in the Upington Magistrates' Court on Friday to apply for bail.

Arts Minister Nathi Mthethwa tweeted: "We are shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic events which have led to the passing of iconic South African artist Walter Meyer‚ whose works have been exhibited and celebrated for over three decades. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends."