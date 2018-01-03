Cape Town police are in possession of an audio recording which they say proves a relationship between alleged Cape Town gang boss Nafiz Modack and convicted Czech mafioso Radovan Krejcir.

In the September 2017 recording‚ which Colonel Charl Kinnear testified in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to being in possession of‚ a voice can reportedly be heard telling Modack to conduct a R12-million “debt collection” for Krejcir.

Kinnear said the person needed the money to be picked up from the wife of late Johannesburg strip club owner Lolly Jackson and that it would be split “50/50” between the two.

The detective was testifying for the fourth day at the bail hearing of five men accused of extorting the Grand Café in Green Point of R90 000. The five are Modack‚ Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje‚ and Carl Lakay.

A host of additional case dockets are expected to be opened against the men after various establishments reportedly approached the police after the men’s arrest on December 15‚ wanting to open similar extortion cases.

Kinnear also testified that Modack’s former “muscle”‚ Igor Russol‚ whom he imported from the Ukraine‚ had turned state witness and alleged that Modack was plotting the assassinations of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and businessman Mark Lifman.