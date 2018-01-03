Latoya Gwam‚ who died under controversial circumstances in Ekurhuleni on Christmas Eve‚ was born in a crèche while her mother waited for an ambulance.

This was revealed at a media conference called by her mother‚ Nontombi Gwam‚ in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Gwam‚ accompanied by her daughter’s father and Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng‚ known as Pastor Mboro‚ called the conference to provide an update on the circumstances leading to the toddler’s death.

Three neighbours requested to also have their voices heard at the briefing. One of them‚ Maria Shongwe‚ explained that Latoya’s birth occurred before an ambulance reached her mother who had gone into labour.