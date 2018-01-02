A senior Cape Town police officer named three high-ranking colleagues on Tuesday who he said are “under the influence” of the alleged gangster accused of a violent takeover of Cape Town nightclub protection rackets.

Colonel Charl Kinnear‚ the investigating officer in the case‚ was giving evidence in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court bail application by Nafiz Modack and four others who have been behind bars since December 15 and face charges of extortion.

Kinnear testified that Cape Town police had to hand back eight firearms confiscated from suspected gangsters in a raid in 2017 on Mavericks strip club‚ in Cape Town city centre.

This was after the head of the police legal services department‚ a Lieutenant-Colonel Grundling‚ failed to oppose an urgent high court application by the owners of the weapons to hjave them returned.