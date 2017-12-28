Three suspects believed to be behind a string of robberies in Gauteng have been arrested in an undercover sting operation spearheaded by the Hawks police unit.

Police said trio‚ aged 30‚ 27 and 22 from Tembisa‚ would allegedly follow people as they left banks and then rob them at gunpoint.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said a multi-agency crack team‚ spearheaded by the Hawks’ Tactical Operation and backed by Crime Intelligence‚ the SAPS Special Task Force‚ the Gauteng Saturation Team‚ the Pretoria Dog Unit and the SAPS Airwing and Tracker‚ monitored the suspects’ movements on Wednesday.