South Africa

8pm: Bank card stolen at ATM. 11pm: Two men arrested

By Staff Writer - 23 December 2017 - 07:21
It took the Hawks’ ATM task team in Cape Town only three hours to track down two men who stole a bank card from a tourist on Wednesday night.

Musawenkosi Charles Mndaweni (33)‚ and Trevor Lindokuhle Ngcobo (28) appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday. At about 8pm‚ the Hawks team was refuelling at a service station in Green Point when they were informed about a bank card being snatched at an ATM nearby.

They analysed footage and were able to identify the vehicle the suspects were driving. The pair‚ who are believed to be part of a wider bank card swapping syndicate that targets people using ATMs‚ were arrested at 11pm at a petrol near the Cape Town International Airport. Several bank deposits slips and their cell phones were seized. They were also found in possession of a large amount of money.

The men‚ who originate from Kwazulu-Natal‚ are due back in court on December 27 for a bail application. Ngcobo has three outstanding warrants of arrest for alleged offences that include fraud‚ attempted murder‚ possession of suspected stolen property and theft.

