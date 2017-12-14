17 traffic cops bust over bribes for learner’s and driving licences

An ongoing joint operation between the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Unit and Road Traffic Management Corporation’s National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit in Limpopo has netted a total of 17 traffic officers in the Tzaneen area.

The Hawks said the operation has been planned since April‚ with arrests taking place from Tuesday this week.

"On Tuesday three traffic examiners aged 46‚ 49 and 55 respectively and three runners were arrested for allegedly soliciting bribes from potential applicants for learner’s and driving licences at the Nkowankowa testing centre.