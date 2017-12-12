“An internal forensic probe by the bank was initiated after the client lodged a complaint. The Hawks were roped in for further investigations resulting in Mbolekwa’s arrest whilst he was on duty‚” said Ramovha.

“The accused has been granted bail of R5‚000 with strict conditions and is expected back in court on February 9‚ 2018‚ to face charges of alleged fraud‚ money laundering and contraventions of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.”

The suspect is believed to have been working with other individuals and Ramovha said more arrests could not be ruled out.