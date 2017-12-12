The ANC in Cape Town wants the country’s elite crime busting unit to probe allegations of wrongdoing and possible corruption which also implicate mayor Patricia de Lille.

Last month the city was rocked by an allegation by Craig Kesson‚ executive director at De Lille’s office‚ that the mayor had asked him to bury a report on possible corruption.

Kesson further implicated transport and urban development agency commissioner Melissa Whitehead and city manager Ebrahim Achma in possible misconduct and maladministration.

The city council has since commissioned an independent probe into the allegations and it is expected to be completed by December 29 this year.

In another document served to council last week‚ Kesson implicated De Lille in alleged nepotism.

He alleged that De Lille appointed a non-executive director of the Development Bank of South Africa to provide her with financial advice on the city’s water resilience programme despite the director being a board member of a company that would be a competitive bidder for project finance on the same programme.

ANC councillor Bheki Hadebe said the party had met with their lawyers and would be opening a case before the end of the week.

“We will open a case with the Hawks and we are still finalising issues [and we will approach] the Auditor General and the Public Protector‚” said Hadebe.

He said his party accepted the current probe by the city but a second opinion “will do us good”.

“Currently‚ people that are being investigated are the officials [but] the affidavit implicates other politicians and thus far nothing has been done. They are continuing as [if it’s] business as usual at the helm‚ controlling senior offices within the City of Cape Town‚” he added.