Cape Town council bosses in misconduct probe escape suspension

Three top City of Cape Town officials facing the axe have survived to fight another day.

A behind-closed-doors council meeting on Tuesday voted not to suspend city manager Achmat Ebrahim‚ executive director in the mayor’s office Craig Kesson and transport commissionert Melissa Whitehead‚ pending an independent investigation into their conduct.

Last month the trio were given seven days to say why they should not be suspended following allegations of misconduct‚ tender irregularities and possible corruption.

Council insiders said deputy mayor Ian Nielsen proposed a motion calling for the three not to be suspended.