Stokvel members must curb appetite for spending

Stick to budget to avoid Janu-worry.

With the festive season upon us, it is usually at this time of the year that members of common-purpose savings clubs, commonly known as stokvels, withdraw wads of cash to enjoy the loot with their families.

While it would be good to see shopping trolleys filled with essential items like food and clothing, among other things, as a stokvel member you should try to curb your shopping appetite when it comes to non-essential stuff like gadgets.

Besides reckless spending, stokvel members should also guard against entertaining cunning salespeople and falling victim to criminals.

Most of the theft relating to stokvels takes place between November and December.

To avoid being a statistic of crime, you should ask the stokvel to transfer cash electronically to you, instead of allowing you to withdraw large sums of money and walk around with it in the streets, becoming a low-hanging fruit for unflinching robbers who are keen to use your hard-earned money to enjoy their festive season.

Stokvel proceeds can give you much-needed breathing space going into the new year when you have credit commitments, need to buy school uniforms and other home essentials.