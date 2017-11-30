Council speaker Dirk Smit said on Thursday the motion for a vote of no confidence will not be heard at Tuesday’s council meeting.

In a statement‚ Smit said a notice of the motion filed by ANC chief whip Thandi Makasi was not compliant with the city’s rules of order.

According to the rules‚ a notice of motion should be in writing and should contain the signatures of the councillors sponsoring and seconding it‚ he said.

“The letter received from the ANC chief whip contains only the signature of another ANC councillor‚ Councillor Petronella Heynes‚ and is signed on behalf of the chief whip.

“It is thus not clear who the member submitting the notice is‚ who the seconder is‚ and in any event‚ lacks a second signature if Councillor Heynes is either of these members‚” said Smit.

The motion was also not compliant with another rule which requires 10 working days’ notice for motions submitted for a council meeting.