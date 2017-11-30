A top official at the City of Cape Town has accused mayor Patricia de Lille of defamation amid a heated public spat over misconduct and possible corruption in the municipality.

In a statement on the city website‚ Craig Kesson — executive director at De Lille’s office — said he was taking legal advice about De Lille’s reply to an affidavit in which he made allegations of possible corruption and misconduct in the city‚ implicating the mayor.

“I note the reference in the statement to alleged [unspecified] criminal conduct on my part which has now been widely published by the mayor and which I believe is defamatory of me. I am taking legal advice and reserve my rights‚” said Kesson.

In her statement‚ De Lille slammed Kesson‚ saying he was not acting in good faith or without animosity “towards people who he vilifies in his affidavit”.

She said: “I am advised that the disclosure of false information purportedly under the legislation which he invokes is a criminal offence.”