Africa

At least 35 killed in Egyptian church fire, security sources say

By Ahmed Mohamed Hassan - 14 August 2022 - 14:51
At least 35 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday. Stock Image
Image: 123RF/anyvidstudio

At least 35 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday, two security sources told Reuters.

The electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Abu Sifin church in the Imbaba neighbourhood, causing a stampede, the sources said.

Reuters

