At least 35 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday, two security sources told Reuters.
The electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Abu Sifin church in the Imbaba neighbourhood, causing a stampede, the sources said.
Reuters
At least 35 killed in Egyptian church fire, security sources say
Image: 123RF/anyvidstudio
At least 35 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday, two security sources told Reuters.
The electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Abu Sifin church in the Imbaba neighbourhood, causing a stampede, the sources said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos