'Boy's toes 'burnt' so he can get taste of hellfire'

A former member of controversial church Kwasizabantu Mission has testified of how she witnessed a boy being burnt between the toes so that he can have a taste of hell.

The commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Commission) continued to hear evidence pertaining to atrocities at the Kwasizabantu Mission.

Author behind the book Mission of Malice, Erica Bornman, who grew up in Kwasizabantu Mission in the 1980s, said she witnessed members of the church put toilet paper between a boy's toes and set them on fire so he can have a taste of hellfire.

“A boy had toilet paper put between his toes and it was set on fire so that he can get a taste of hellfire,” she said to the commission on Wednesday.

The hearings began in 2020 but were delayed by Covid-19 and legal issues that were raised by the church.

Bornman told the commission she ended up living in Kwasizabantu with her mother permanently after her father died. Her father was meant to become a principal at the mission's school.

“At the age of 10 I started wetting my bed because I was terror-struck. We witnessed public beatings and anyone could give you a hiding,” she said.

Bornman said one of her friends, aged eight at the time, stole something and she was called in and threatened with having her hand cut off because that is what the Bible preaches.