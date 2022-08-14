×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Boys drown while swimming in dam

14 August 2022 - 14:40
Zoe Mahopo Journalist
Two bodies retrieved, search on for missing third boy.
Two bodies retrieved, search on for missing third boy.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com/ File photo

The bodies of two boys have been recovered after they drowned in a dam in Limpopo while the  search for the  third child is under way.

Limpopo police said the bodies of friends Kotsema Ramaru, 9, and Kubu Mashilo, 12, were retrieved from Seshego Dam in Polokwane on Saturday and Sunday.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The information at our disposal is that the boys were swimming and crossing the dam using white foam props as [floats], an occurrence which is said to be a usual practice in the area. The unfortunate situation happened when their 'boat' capsized in the middle of the dam and both boys drowned.”

He said members of the search and rescue team were still searching for the body of the third child whose name has not been revealed.

“Parents are cautioned to ensure that their children do not engage in swimming activities unsupervised and must be wary of this dam as several drowning incidents were reported in the area in the past,” Mojapelo said.

mahopoz@sowetan.co.za

Alexandra boy drowns in swimming pool while on soccer tour in Palestine

An 11-year-old boy from Alexandra, Kabelo Masalesa, has drowned in a swimming pool in Palestine during his football team’s visit to that country for ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele