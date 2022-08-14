Boys drown while swimming in dam

The bodies of two boys have been recovered after they drowned in a dam in Limpopo while the search for the third child is under way.
Limpopo police said the bodies of friends Kotsema Ramaru, 9, and Kubu Mashilo, 12, were retrieved from Seshego Dam in Polokwane on Saturday and Sunday.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The information at our disposal is that the boys were swimming and crossing the dam using white foam props as [floats], an occurrence which is said to be a usual practice in the area. The unfortunate situation happened when their 'boat' capsized in the middle of the dam and both boys drowned.”
He said members of the search and rescue team were still searching for the body of the third child whose name has not been revealed.
“Parents are cautioned to ensure that their children do not engage in swimming activities unsupervised and must be wary of this dam as several drowning incidents were reported in the area in the past,” Mojapelo said.
