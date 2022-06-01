Town of Uvalde begins to bury its dead in wake of Texas school massacre

The grief-wrenched Texas town of Uvalde on Tuesday began burying its dead from the bloodiest US school shooting in a decade, with funerals for a pair of slain 10-year-old girls who were among the 19 students and two teachers killed one week ago.

Separate memorial services, both closed to the media, were held hours apart for Amerie Jo Garza, remembered for her love of swimming and art, and her classmate Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, an honour student who dreamed of becoming a marine biologist.

So insistent was Amerie's family on privacy that authorities parked a fire truck outside of Sacred Heart Catholic Church to obscure camera shots after the hearse arrived. The girl's casket was carried inside by six pall bearers in white shirts.

She was buried a short time later during a private graveside ceremony at a nearby cemetery. Services for Maite were held the same evening at a Uvalde funeral home.