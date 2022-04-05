Hunger in Africa surges due to conflict, climate and food prices

Conflict, climate change and rising food and fuel prices are pushing about a quarter of Africans towards hunger, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday.

About 346 million people in Africa are facing severe food insecurity, meaning they have likely experienced hunger, in the worst crisis since 2017. Last year, the figure was about 286 million.

“The acute food insecurity situation in many of the countries where we are working — and people are already affected by armed conflict — is tipping into famine-like conditions,” said Dominik Stillhart, ICRC's global operations director.

Two years of conflict in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region has left millions facing famine-like conditions and created a hunger crisis in neighbouring regions.

Insurgencies in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria have also deepened food insecurity in West Africa, which now faces its worst food crisis on record.