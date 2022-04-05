Hospitality and tourism sector applauds end of state of disaster but says travel restrictions must also go

The Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) says the government's lifting of the state of disaster will spell the end of many rules, like temperature checking and contact tracing, that burdened the hospitality industry.

While Fedhasa has welcomed the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night, its chair Rosemary Anderson said the industry wants the urgent removal of the PCR test requirement for unvaccinated children between the age of five and 12 years “as this is damaging inbound family travel to SA as well as hindering SA families from travelling”.

According to regulations, announced last month, only children under the age of five are exempt from having to furnish either a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test to travel to SA.