Zim price hikes bring little Christmas cheer

As Zimbabwe's economy woes continue to deepen, price increases affected on many of the country’s citizens forgoing the Christmas festivities.

The soaring cost of goods and services, coupled with a weakening local currency saw the government paying civil servants their bonuses in US dollars to cushion them against rising inflation, but businesses responded by increasing prices of basic commodities.

Statistics released from Zimstat, the country’s official statistics agency on Friday, Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rate rose to 60.74% year on year in December from 58.4% in November.

And on a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 5.76%.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) announced the fuel prices for December, the maximum pump price of diesel is set at R21.50 per litre while that of petrol is capped at R22.12 per litre.

ZERA also has announced price hikes of liquefied petroleum gas (LP Gas) for December, from R31.94 to R33.34 per kilogram.