Remove sanctions on Zimbabwe, says UN special rapporteur

A UN special rapporteur has called for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe by the EU and the US after finishing a 10-day fact-finding mission in the country.

Harare invited Belarusian Alena Douhan to the country with the mandate of looking into the negative affect on human rights of the unilateral coercive measures.

Her visit coincided with the Southern African Development Community's (Sadc's) anti- sanctions day on Monday October 25. She toured different parts of Zimbabwe.

She didn’t meet opposition parties outside the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) , a collective of political parties sympathetic to President Emmerson Mnangagwa — something which didn’t sit well with the majority of civic society and the MDC Alliance.

In her statement upon finishing the mission she said: “Over the past 20 years, sanctions and various forms of over-compliance with sanctions has had an insidious ripple effect on the economy of Zimbabwe and the enjoyment of fundamental human rights, including access to health, food, safe drinking water and sanitation.”

She added: “The situation also limits Zimbabwe’s ability to guarantee the functioning of public institutions, delivery of service, and maintenance of essential infrastructure and undermines the right to development of the Zimbabwean people and impedes the achievement of the sustainable development goals.”

Her conclusion dovetails with Zanu-PF’s rhetoric that sanctions imposed on individuals and firms linked to the ruling party were hurting the economy.